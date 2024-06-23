Jason Wicks coming to Trout Ponds in Newark Valley

The Village of Newark Valley recently announced that Jason Wicks is set to perform at Newark Valley Trout Ponds on June 29, from 5-8 p.m. There will also be line-dancing lessons starting at 4 p.m.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes to this free community event. For questions, you can call the Newark Valley Village Office at (607) 642-8686.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.