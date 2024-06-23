Treadway Gazebo gets new life at The Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Tucked away on a secluded property off Route 96 in Candor, N.Y. is a one-of-a-kind gathering place. The Beautiful Barn Venue, located at 356 Anderson Hill Rd., is an all-season refurbished barn that offers ample space for all occasions, and boasts lovely views of rolling hills.

Just ten minutes from downtown Owego, N.Y., visitors will find ten acres of mowed lawn and gardens, along with a menagerie of friendly farm animals. Guests will enjoy the property’s serene nature surrounded by extra acreage of woods, a creek, trails, and more.

Whether you are planning a wedding, bridal shower, prom, retirement or birthday party, a family reunion, business meeting, or another unique gathering, Beautiful Barn Venue is an idyllic choice.

Back in early April, one group of visitors drove in from New Jersey and stayed overnight, and the next day ventured north to catch the eclipse. This summer, a group of bikers, and then a bagpiper club, have booked the venue.

Sarah Edwards and Rodney Dyer purchased the 130-year old barn and accompanying home five years ago. Both seasoned building contractors with a knack for fixer-uppers, they had always wanted to renovate a barn, and saw potential in the Beautiful Barn’s historic charm.

Rodney, a Candor native, and Sarah, from Binghamton, initially saw the property as a retirement project, and mused, “We wanted to share it with people.”

Sarah reflected, “Rodney and I worked together on everything, and also hired local help when needed.”

The majority of renovations were completed in the fall of 2022. Custom handmade tables in the dining hall, for instance, were all crafted from trees on the property. Overall, the barn’s rustic appeal, including exposed rafters, keeps an authentic vibe.

In April, the couple attended the Treadway’s auction hosted by Mead & Sons Auctioneers. They bid on and purchased chandeliers, tables and chairs, and a few other pieces, as well as one other noteworthy gem.

That large item needed to be transported by truck. Rodney chuckled as he recalled the arduous task, and with the help of a good friend, cleverly snaked it through the streets of Owego.

The well-known gem that the couple brought home is the former Treadway gazebo. Once in Candor, rented equipment was used to place it along the edge of their wooded property. After a build-up, it was leveled on June 11.

The former Treadway gazebo is now a focal point, and visible from the Beautiful Barn. A line of towering trees and colorful wildflowers offer a lovely backdrop.

Sarah especially thanks Gloria Ward, for, “Inspiring me to bring a little history home.”

Countless weddings were held at the former Treadway gazebo, going back 30 years when this writer was married there.

Sarah and Rodney look forward to hearing all of the memories associated with the former Treadway gazebo. Today, they foresee weddings, a renewal of vows, engagements, and more.

The couple is excited that the first wedding featuring the Beautiful Barn gazebo is planned for mid-July.

Sarah commented, “The bride’s mother was married in the former Treadway gazebo. There will be a procession from the barn to the gazebo, and one hundred chairs on either side of the road will be placed on the lawn.”

Touring the barn, guests will be amazed by inviting spaces that wind through the interior, and all strikingly decorated.

From an open bar area complete with a lounge for meet and greets, or a gathering spot for casual conversations to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, the options are endless.

Near the bar is an open pen to feed ponies, too, if you like.

Sarah remarked, “It is a barn, so we have to have farm animals, right?”

On the property are ponies, a donkey, two peacocks, baby chicks, ducks, and more. Although, Sarah explained, allowing animals at any event is up to the party planners.

Keep touring to find a man room, or groom’s room, a spacious bridal suite equipped with a full kitchen and living space, a lounge area and restrooms with showers, and more.

For the party, there is an upper level area featuring a dance floor and dining hall. Furnishings throughout are sourced locally, such as the eye-catching stained glass windows from nearby Bostwick’s that encapsulate the dance floor.

Wedding ceremonies can be held on the decks overlooking the property, at the gazebo, or even within the woods on four-wheelers like one couple arranged.

Both small and large groups are welcome, and whether you plan a chicken barbecue with a dish-to-pass, or prefer steak and lobster by a hired chef, it’s a design-your-own occasion.

Sarah noted, “There is only one party for each date, so you don’t have to share the barn or grounds.”

Additionally, several glamping cabins are on site, with a fire pit nearby. Each cabin is a single room featuring a double bed, or two twins. Restrooms with showers are available for use inside the barn.

For more information, call (607) 242-5561 or visit their website, https://thebeautifulbarnvenue.com.