Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 10, 2024, property located at 7 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from Phillip Hornbuckle Jr. to Ergest and Agron Isak for $370,000.

On June 10, 2024, property located at W. Whitcomb Road, Tioga, from Daniel Lounsbury By Agent and Nathaniel Lounsbury As Agent to Nathaniel and Emma Lounsbury for $15,000.

On June 11, 2024, property located at 6058 St. Rt. 434, Town of Owego, from Patrick McHugh to M&A Properties of Vestal LLC for $655,000.

On June 12, 2024, property located at 16 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Joyce Hulslander to George and Linda Boggs for $110,000.

On June 12, 2024, property located at 19 Patricia Lane, Town of Spencer, from Yvonne and Lewis Mack to Jacob and Eliana Happel for $170,000.

On June 12, 2024, property located at 517 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Kristi Bitetti to Lisa Scott for $125,000.

On June 12, 2024, property located at 845 Allen Glen Rd., Town of Owego, from John and Nora Schumacher to Thomas Moring for $310,000.