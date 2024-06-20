Tioga Central mock accident shows dangers of distracted driving

By Basil E. Bacorn —

Students at the Tioga Central High School saw first-hand the dangers of distracted driving Wednesday afternoon during a mock accident program, organized by the school’s SADD club. The mock accident featured assistance from the Nichols and Tioga Fire Departments, State Trooper Shannon Hartzand, Tioga County Sheriff Jordan Zelesnikar, Sutfin’s Funeral Chapel, and coroner Ryan Kline. Students from the Tioga Central SADD club played the parts of crash victims with special effect make-up by Marley Bonacquist-Currin.

The program began in the high school cafeteria with an introduction by Travis Fisher and Jason Bellis, parents of students involved, with Fisher beginning the program by stating, “It was the worst day of my life.”

The two went on to describe the background of the mock accident before students were directed outside to the middle school parking lot, where the mock accident was arranged.

Once outside, the chaotic scene unfolded as State Trooper Hartzand narrated the scene. The responsible driver was given several field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested, while first responders used the jaws of life to demonstrate how crash rescue attempts are made.

Hartzand emphasized that rescue efforts are often slow and painful, stating, “This really affects the kids that were involved in the program; these kids, it really hits them hard.”

SADD Advisor and middle school math teacher Janice Barto explained, “They have a new perspective and a new respect for the firemen and first responders that come to this and, like I said, if we can save one student’s life, it was all worth it.”