Potluck Dinner and Movie at the First Presbyterian Union Church

A Potluck Dinner and a Movie, “Ordinary Angels”, will be held on Saturday, June 22, in the First Presbyterian Union Church located at North Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 5 p.m. Join them for a potluck dinner and refreshments in the church’s fellowship hall. If possible, bring a main course or side dish / salad or dessert to share.

This month’s movie is “Ordinary Angels”. A struggling hairdresser finds a renewed sense of purpose when she meets a widowed father working hard to care for his two daughters. With his youngest critically ill and waiting for a liver transplant, the fierce woman single-handedly rallies an entire community to help.

This based-on-a- true-story film can serve as a tonic for those jaded by so much bad news from politics, shootings, and the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine. Though highly embellished, director Jon Gunn’s reminds us that there are a lot of good people out there who care about their fellow humans.

There is no villain in this film, except for Mother Nature’s blizzard that threatens the life of a little girl.

All are welcome to attend.