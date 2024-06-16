Local Author set to release new book; Siphre Books’ author Lenora Riegel is releasing her new book “Play Together” with collaborators Randi Mahomes and Teresa Jane

Looking to add new books to your child’s summer reading list? Local children’s book author is releasing her latest book, “Play Together”.

Author Lenora Riegel will be at Owego’s Strawberry Festival on Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. near the Courthouse Gazebo to release her new book. This marks Riegel’s ninth book in total, and seventh picture book for children. Saturday’s festival appearance will include activities for kids and the first live reading of the book.

“It’s always exciting to release a new book, but to share this writing experience with my collaborators, Randi Mahomes and Teresa Jane, makes it extra special,” said Riegel, adding, “And while it is a personal accomplishment for me, the ultimate goal is to help children find the joy of reading and continue to grow through these books.”

In addition to the event on June 15, Riegel will have readings and an author talk at the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival planned for July 20. You can also find her books locally at Confection Connection in Owego.

Some of her picture books include Stuffie Sleepover at the Library, Aww, Fishsticks, Slipperima the Water Dragon, and Boo Boo the Choo Choo. Her books help children with coping skills, mindfulness, authenticity, bravery, and a growth mindset.

Other titles like Midnight Sneaks and Royal Hullabaloo are geared toward the minds of middle schoolers.

Be sure to catch her Saturday at the festival!