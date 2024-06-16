Tramp Art on Display at the Newark Valley Historical Society Depot Museum

By Douglas Willet Cornwell —

Some may recall the Disney animated romance film titled The Lady and the Tramp. The story was about two dogs having a relationship. The “lady” was from the “upper crust” of society. The “tramp” was described as being “on the street” or “street-wise.” Lower class.

Merriam Webster Dictionary has several meanings for the word tramp, but the one closest to this Disney story is “a lady of loose morals” or “prostitute.”

So, what is “tramp art?” How many have heard about “tramp art?” It has been described as 3-dimensional small models made from cigar boxes or wood. But does the name come from art created by a tramp? It has also been described as wooden models created by Depression-era hobos. Is that what it is?

No. According to Catherine Lundie, tramp art is “the whimsical name given to a folk-art form that was popular” in the late 19th Century and into the 20th Century.

The author of the website, trampart.com, describes tramp art in this manner:

Tramp art is an art movement found throughout the world where small pieces of wood, primarily from discarded cigar boxes and shipping crates, are whittled into layers of geometric patterns having the outside edges of each layer notch carved. The artists used simple tools such as a pocket knife to carve the recycled wood.

It was popular in the years between the 1870s to the 1940s, after which the art form started to decline. It was made in prodigious numbers. The most common forms were the box and the frame. Although there were no rules or patterns to lend commonality in the artists’ work, there were objects made in every conceivable shape and size including full sized furniture and objects of whimsy. (History of Tramp Art, https://www.trampart.com/history-of-tramp-art/.)

Tramp art is a form of folk art. What is folk art? Another way to describe folk art is “grassroots art.” Merriam Webster Dictionary defines folk art as “the traditional decorative or utilitarian art of the people that is often an expression of community life…”

For instance, an example of tramp art at the Smithsonian American Museum of Art is one of a model of a church.

In Newark Valley, a piece of tramp art has been donated to the Newark Valley Historical Society and is on display at the Depot Museum. The art is a model of a miniature set of drawers.

An individual that grew up in the northern area of the town of Owego and graduated from the Newark Valley schools donated the item. It was passed down to her from family.

The thought was that the artwork was created by a hobo who would have been traveling in a boxcar on the Lehigh Valley Railroad. But in reading information by various people involved in tramp art, the idea of a hobo – a homeless person – creating such items is unlikely because it is such minute work that a homeless person traveling by train is not likely able to do so. Is that true? Perhaps it is open for discussion.

Throughout the summer one can view this tramp art at the museum, particularly on Friday nights at the Depot concerts. Dinner is served by the “Depot Divas” at a very reasonable cost. Like art, not a fancy gourmet meal. But the desserts are yummy!

The Newark Valley Historical Society will host Deport Friday Nights every until Aug. 30. For the schedule of concerts, in addition to all of the historical society 2024 events, visit www.nvhistory.org/uploads/1/4/2/8/142899275/2024_calendar_website.pdf.

For a bibliography of the tramp art sources used in this article, contact the author by email to geniepromaster@gmail.com.