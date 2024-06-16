Rich Wilson returns to the Depot for a Wednesday performance

Rich Wilson, longtime favorite for many years at Depot Friday Night events, is returning for a special performance on Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. The performance will take place at the location of Depot Friday Nights, at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley.

Rich entertained in and around the Southern Tier for a long time before taking his show down to Florida.

Rich croons songs from Elvis, Frank, Dino, as well country standards from Willie, Glen Campbell, Merle Haggard, and others.

Rich is the ultimate showman and plays to the crowd. Weather permitting, Rich will be on the Depot Stage Wagon, so bring your lawn chairs.

In case of rain, the show will be inside the Depot. Refreshments will be available.