Happy Fathers Day, Father; Human beings have two fathers, a physical father of my body and Spiritual Father of the soul

The Spiritual Father is the highest pure spiritual energy in the universe. The spiritual Father’s role is to remind us who we are, to teach right behavior, and to make us powerful and beautiful again. A new understanding of life now redefines us as souls, eternal beings of light and not just the flesh of the perishable human body.

The soul brings life to the body. Without the body, the soul cannot express itself. However, over time the connection of the soul to the Spiritual Father broke. Without the help of the Supreme Father, our original pristine spiritual energy kept diminishing and the light of the soul grew dim.

When the mind is fluctuating, unstable or confused it becomes difficult to remain positive and fearless, unable to see right from wrong. Thus, we continued falling down in qualities and powers, and the situation of the world continued to deteriorate.

However, one eternal soul, the Supreme Soul, our loving Spiritual Father has remained perfect, and constant in qualities, whilst all us souls of the universe were battling the ups and down of constant change. As the Creator, the Father is a spiritual ‘Generator’ whose occupation is to recharge the flat batteries of us souls. By deeply understanding our true imperishable identity as souls, we are able to transform by connecting with God instead of questioning His existence.

The Father, in His mercy, pulls our minds towards Himself, saying, “Keep Your Mind With Me,” be transformed by this new knowledge and have a renewed relationship with your Godly Father. Since God is only a thought away, we can now easily connect and receive our Spiritual Father’s light, might, and love. The light of the soul rejuvenated becomes bright, and our personality becomes positive and pure once again.

“God is Light.” We are all God’s beloved children made in the same image as our Spiritual Father. We souls are light, brothers and sisters, children of the same Father. The world will be at peace when we leave aside the external physical differences and accept universal brotherhood under the Fatherhood of God.

The love and respect we give to both our Fathers makes every day into Fathers Day!

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is based at Peace Village Retreat Center in New York State, which offers ongoing Meditation Classes and Weekend Retreats. Call [518] 589-5000 for details or visit https://www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.)