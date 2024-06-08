Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk wins medals at the 2024 AAU Red-White & Blue National Diving Championships

Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk wins medals at the 2024 AAU Red-White & Blue National Diving ChampionshipsOwego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk won medals at the 2024 AAU Red-White & Blue National Diving Championships held May 24-26 in Midland, Texas. Provided photo.

Owego Diver Kaelyn Katchuk finished 6th on the 1-meter board and 7th on the 3-meter at the AAU Red-White & Blue National Diving Championships. This year’s spring national meet was held at the COM Aquatic Center, Midland, Texas, May 24-26.   

The top 12 finalists earned medals in each event. Kaelyn was competing as part of the Blue Team in the senior 16-17 age group division. 

The AAU hosts six qualifying meets throughout the USA in April, with the top divers in each region earning a team slot with either the Red, White, or Blue Team.   

Kaelyn earned her spot for the national meet at the Rochester, N.Y. qualifying meet last April.

Kaelyn, a junior at Owego Free Academy, stated, “I was pretty happy with the result, the boards at Midland are quite looser than what I’m used to in Owego, and I had some warm up dives that landed just about flat. It took a day of practice before the meet to figure things out.”

Official results can be found on DiveLive at https://scoresandmore.live/.

