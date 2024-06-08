Tales From TCRM: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

By Galen Morehead and Mary Haupt —

Just before Christmas, the hot water heater in a Tioga County senior citizen’s home broke down and had to be replaced. The 70-year-old owns her own home, but lives on a fixed income. The cost of purchasing and installing a new hot water heater was beyond her means.

Faced with the prospect of going without hot water in the middle of a cold snap, she turned to Tioga County Rural Ministry for help.

To address her situation, TCRM conducted thorough research into water-heater options, while the client reached out to various companies and contractors for installation quotes. Some of the estimates exceeded $1,000, but our collaborative efforts eventually led to the discovery of a contractor willing to install a new water heater at an affordable rate. Remarkably, he was able to complete the installation the following day, minimizing any inconvenience for the client.

It’s worth noting that while TCRM provided financial assistance, we also emphasized the importance of the client’s active involvement in resolving the issue. We firmly believe in empowering clients to take ownership of their circumstances, even as we stand ready to offer support and guidance.

Total Cost: $1,004.18.

To learn more about TCRM, visit tcrm.org.