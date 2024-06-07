Ti-Ahwaga Community Players present ‘Sunday in the Park with George’

Opening on June 14, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, will present “Sunday in the Park with George”. Shows run three weekends at the theatre before closing out on June 30. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30 for all performances, and can be purchased at tiahwaga.com.

A musical that showcases “the days leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” George Seurat is struggling to create meaningful art, while maintaining a relationship with his lover, Dot.

Amid the scorn of the artistic community, Seurat’s artistic ability thrives, while his love diminishes. A century later, Seurat’s descendant, named George, and also an artist, finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow. But he ends up finding the answer to his future in the past.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, “Sunday in the Park with George” won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

For more information, call (607) 687-2130 or visit tiahwaga.com.