New Zealander takes National Title at Champion’s 50th Anniversary Event

By Jason Bonsignore —

International Racer, Bradley Wilson-Dean, of New Zealand, flew in to take part in Champion Speedway’s 50th Anniversary Outlaw National Championships, and did not disappoint as he won every race and did not have mechanical failure in over the two-day Memorial Day weekend show.

Due to a couple of DNF’s on Saturday, Wilson-Dean found himself in the B Final / last chance, along with current track champion Casey Donholt, Mike Cortese of New Jersey, and Caleb Stewart of Apalachin. Wilson won that event, which moved him into the A Final. He will join Chris Kerr of Northern California, former two-time US National Champion; Aaron Fox, from Southern California; and past East Coast Champions Len McBride, and Spencer Portararo.

On the first attempt of the Main Event Kerr got into Wilson-Dean off turn two and he went down hard. After some deliberation the referee ordered a full restart, which many felt was the correct call. Wilson-Dean, riding a borrowed bike, went around the outside off an outside gate to swoop the field and did not look back, taking the overall win for night one!

On Sunday, Wilson-Dean would win his first 3 heats and then throw a chain in his 4th. He would still make the 4 round robin Finals along with Kerr, Portararo, Fox, and McBride.

To add excitement his bike again tossed a chain in the first Main, which added to Kerr’s point lead for the title. He would rally back to win Main 2 and then go onto win Main 3 and 4. With 3-point increments between 1st and 2nd place for the Main Event points, he and Kerr would eventually conclude on a tie at 57 points and bring about a runoff for the title!

With both riders being very tired at this stage after an unconventional 4 Main events, they both agreed to do 2 laps for the runoff. Wilson-Dean made the start again and Kerr kept close distance but could not catch him, and as the International rider took the 50th Anniversary OUTLAW NATIONAL TITLE!

Champion’s next event is the Jagger Roberts Memorial race on June 8.

Overall Finish: Bradley Wilson-Dean, Chris Kerr, Spencer Portararo, Aaron Fox, and Lenny McBride

D-2: Kenny Dahlin

D-3: Cody Pierce

JR D-1: Cody Pierce

JR D-2: Jake Kilmer

Trikes: Chase Archibald

Champion Speedway is located at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.