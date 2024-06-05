Troop 30 is keeping busy with adventures and projects

There has been much activity these last few months for Troop 30, and much water involved. In April the scouts visited the Buffalo Naval Park and Niagara Falls State Park; earlier in May the scouts took a rafting trip at Letchworth State Park; water problems.

Last Saturday they held their Spring Car Wash, in the rain. Last week the scouts placed over 550 flags honoring our veterans at nine cemeteries within the area. On Monday, the scouts placed flags at the Hope Cemetery in the Village of Newark Valley.

As Troop 30 enters its 92nd year the Troop has the honor to introduce their 62nd and 63rd Eagle Scouts, Seth Northrop, and Aiden Klingle.

Aiden’s project was focused on the West Hill Cemetery in Richford.

“I felt like it was important to give back to the community I live in, and work on something that has been forgotten for decades,” said Aiden.

Aiden coordinated with town officials and local cemetery experts to bring this project to life.

Along with his family, friends, Troop and community, the cemetery was restored. The project included rebuilding and repainting the sign, landscaping, fabricating a new fence, and researching the people buried in the cemetery to identify those that provided military service so that they could be properly recognized.

Seth worked with town officials in Richford, focusing on building a 12 foot by 24 foot pavilion in Rally Park. The pavilion expanded the use of the park to accommodate multiple venues.

The pavilion, designed with accessibility in mind, stands as a symbol of community collaboration and commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of mobility challenges, can enjoy the beauty of Rawley Park. Seth’s vision for an inclusive space has now become a reality, providing individuals with disabilities a place to gather, relax, and connect with nature. The pavilion is now open to the public.

Troop 30 is part of the Hiawatha District of the Baden-Powell Council, and chartered by Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371. The Troop meets on Monday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Newark Valley Municipal Building during the school year.

Troop 30 has served the youth of northern Tioga County since 1932. The Troop is actively involved in monthly outdoor events, supporting local community events, and other service projects.

This year the Troop will be assisting with parking at Grand Union during the Strawberry Festival and will represented at the festival as well in various capacities. Be sure to stop and say hello!