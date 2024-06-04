Ribbon cutting planned for the Owego Mural Restoration

The Early Owego Antique Center, in collaboration with Tioga Arts Council, recently announced the restoration and enhancement of the iconic “Owego” mural. A Ribbon Cutting ceremony, hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at EOAC, located at 43-45 Lake St. in Owego.

The mural, initially painted in 2001 by Tim Tarbox and measuring 24 by 85 feet, has been a prominent landmark in Owego. Jim Mead, EOAC Owner, emphasized the need for restoration due to the mural’s deterioration over the years.

TAC, a nonprofit organization, secured funding from the Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust, Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, and TSB Foundation, Inc. for this endeavor.

Bruce Greig, an accomplished muralist, led the restoration, assisted by Stephen Whitman. The updated design continues to reflect Owego’s rich history and vibrant community.

This event celebrates the mural’s renewed presence and its role in enhancing downtown Owego’s cultural landscape.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.