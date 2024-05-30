BBQ competition and music fest supports ALS awareness

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The third annual “Shady Strong” BBQ competition and music festival is scheduled for June 1, 2024, and will be held at the historic Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Adults are $10, and children under 12 are free.

Shady Strong, a non-profit, is dedicated to raising awareness of ALS, and strives to enhance the quality of life for those dealing with the disease. The organization provides both financial and emotional support to individuals battling ALS, as well as extends some support to caregivers.

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and results in loss of muscle control. According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing, or slurred speech. Eventually ALS affects control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe.

ALS currently has no cure and is often associated with the baseball great, Lou Gehrig. It is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Shady Strong event coincides with the nationwide observance of ALS, and the MLB’s remembrance of Lou Gehrig.

Featured at the event is a BBQ competition. Several teams from all over New York State will be perfecting their recipes of mouth-watering goodness.

A panel of judges will determine the competition winners. The Tasting Tent will offer chicken at 12:30 p.m., and the “People’s Choice” pulled-pork tasting will be at 2:30 p.m., with a purchased ticket. Other competition entries will heat up the afternoon featuring brisket, dessert, and side dishes.

Music entertainment slated to take the stage starts at 10 a.m. with local favorites DJ Stunner, and Ryan Wilson at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. “The Voice” contestant Alyssa Crosby will perform; wrapping up the music is Justin Raynor at 3 p.m.

A special guest from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and one of their mascots, is scheduled to make an appearance at noon.

Numerous raffles are planned. From MLB sports-themed items such as a four-ticket package to a New York Mets game and access to their batting practice, Baseball Hall of Fame tickets, a signed K.C. Royals George Brett bat, and an Oakland A’s Jose Canseco signed jersey, are just a few of the baseball raffles up for grabs. Raffles for other sports-related pieces will also be included.

In addition, there will be several other merchandise and food vendors at the event.

Shady Strong was established in memory of Robert J. Shady, a Tioga County resident and Vietnam-era veteran who served in the U.S. Army at West Point. Bob had ALS symptoms for about a year, and then was diagnosed with bulbar-onset ALS in 2018. The disease affected Bob’s speech and muscles, and also his ability to swallow and breathe.

Bob, a 1963 Candor graduate, was lettered in four sports. He worked 42 years at Lockheed Martin (and the former IBM and Loral), and was also involved in many local organizations.

Bob passed away in October 2019 at the age of 75. He had battled with ALS for 17 months. According to his family, it was Bob’s generous and selfless nature, along with his legacy of service to others that inspired Shady Strong.

Kristin shared a startling statistic, “Vietnam Veterans are ten times more likely to get ALS.”

According to the ALS Association at als.org, veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces are more likely to be diagnosed with ALS than people who did not serve in the military.

The reason for the statistic is unknown. The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs has recognized ALS as a service-connected disease, so veterans can seek financial and medical support.

Kristin noted that at the Shady Strong event, representatives from the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency will have a table set up, and veteran-vendors will also be on hand.

For more information about the Shady Strong event, visit shadystrong.com, find them on Facebook, or call Kristin Oliver at (607) 725-4739.