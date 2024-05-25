Pumpelly Estate to serve as Fireworks Sponsor for the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival

The owners of The Pumpelly Estate, John and Stephanie, came in last week as the Fireworks Sponsor for the 2024 Strawberry Festival, planned for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego, and on Thursday, June 13, at Hickories Park for a kick-off with a 5K Walk / Run event at the bandshell with live music.

The fireworks will take place during the block party on June 14, and will illuminate the river at 9:30 p.m.

The Estate is located at 44 Front St. in Owego, and is excited to celebrate with the community at this year’s festival. You can learn more about the Bed & Breakfast and Event Center by visiting https://pumpellyestate.com/.

You can learn about all things festival at www.owego.org.