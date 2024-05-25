DSS Names Marley Norton Employee of the 1st Quarter

The Department of Social Services recently announced that Marley Norton has been awarded the Employee of the 1st Quarter for 2024. This award is given in recognition and appreciation of Marley Norton’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services, the department wrote in a press release.

Marley started working at Tioga County DSS in January 2020 as a Caseworker in the foster care area. Marley had an opportunity that took her away from DSS for a short period of time to see what it was like in the rest of the world. A year later she returned to Tioga County, on Nov. 8, 2021, this time as a preventive caseworker.

Marley was promoted to Sr. Caseworker – Staff Development Coordinator on Feb. 13, 2023. This has added a whole new level of responsibility to Marley’s plate. She is the keeper of all things related to training, and not just for Services, but also for the entire DSS building, according to the department.

They wrote, “Marley welcomes all new employees to Tioga DSS and is their first impression as they begin employment. Her friendly and upbeat personality makes her the perfect person to create that first impression. Marley does everything she can to prepare employees for what will come to be expected of them.”

They continued, “Marley is an integral piece of training new caseworkers. Marley always takes the time to give a thorough explanation or demonstration when training caseworkers. She enjoys teaching others what she knows.

“She is passionate about ensuring each person she works with feels supported and she worries when she is not able to give everyone equal time. Marley is a team player and is always looking to make things better for all.”

Congratulations Marley!