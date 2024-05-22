Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 6, 2024 through May 12, 2024 there were 91 calls for service, the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and one traffic ticket was issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Ryan M. Bacon, age 24 of Johnson City, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police Department for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor) for an incident in September 2023. Bacon was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Shane R. Dupuis, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of Domestic Violence incident on Delphine Street. Dupuis was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Matthew J. Middleton, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Suspicious Condition at CVS, located at 39 Park St. Middleton was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.