Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 10, 2024, property located on 518-520 Main St., Town of Owego, from Scott Fargnoli to Thad Sisson for $48,000.

On May 10, 2024, property located on 41 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Ronald and Sandra Ugi, Janice Conlon and Sharon Polyak to Thomas Werther for $240,000.

On May 13, 2024, property located on 445 Hagadorn Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from David and Jeanne Ruff to Empire Lake Ranch LLC for $75,480.

On May 13, 2024, property located on 468 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Alfred Spadaro Jr. to Kenneth and Lucinda Brumbaugh for $130,000.

On May 13, 2024, property located on 115 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Jane Halloran to Paluxy Valley Properties Inc. for $230,000.

On May 14, 2024, property located on 70 Danton Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from Michael and Gladys Mallinson to Decker Morse for $185,000.

On May 15, 2024, property located on Akins Road, Town of Berkshire, from James Van Nordstrand to Derek Benjamin for $500.

On May 15, 2024, property located on property located on 475 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Brandon Seeley to Zachary Hulings for $34,000.

On May 16, 2024, property located on 651 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tuscan Homes LLC to Todd Smith for $68,000.