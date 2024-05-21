Owego Rotary May 2024 100K Care Challenge

Owego Rotary May 2024 100K Care ChallengeJoann Lindstrom received a gift certificate from Original's general manager Bradley Crews for participating in the Owego Rotary May 2024 100K Care Challenge. Provided Photo.

Posted By: psadvert May 21, 2024

During the month of May, The Owego Rotary Club hosted the 2024 Care Challenge to walk 100 kilometers (62 miles) in the month of May. So far, according to the organizer, five people have completed the challenge.

The challenge raised money for food pantries in Tioga County through the generosity of its sponsor, Tioga State Bank, who is donating $25 to local panties for every walker that walks 100 kilometers in the month of May, up to a maximum of $2,500.

Christina Di Stefano won a gift basket from Hygge Home. Steve Sweeney, not pictured, won a gift certificate from Fuddy Duddy’s. Provided photo.

Walking will continue until the end of May. Anyone can participate through the Nike Run Club App, and by finding the Owego Rotary May 2024 100K Care Challenge.

If you have any questions about this event or how to become a participant, contact Kevin Millar by email to kjmilow@yahoo.com, or phone or text (607) 687-3263.

