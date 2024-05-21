Champion Speedway to Host 50th Anniversary Nationals weekend May 25-26

Champion Speedway, located at 227 Old Narrows Rd. in Nichols, N.Y., and one of the oldest racetracks in the country still in operation, celebrates a huge milestone this season and is planning a big Memorial Day weekend to celebrate.

This is the 50th Anniversary season of the legendary local track and they’re pulling out all the stops this weekend with a two day US National Championship event on Saturday and Sunday.

Top racers are coming in from the West Coast, Colorado, and multiple states in the East to compete including two-time US National Champion Aaron Fox, and former US Open Champions Austin Novratil and Chris Kerr.

The current US Open Champ, International star, Bradley Wilson-Dean, is flying in from New Zealand as well. Four-time World Champion Greg Hancock’s son will be taking part.

Legendary riders from both coasts who have played a major role in the track’s history will be attending, including such famous names and Champions as “Rocket” Rodney Payne, “Mean” Gene Bonsignore, George “Lazorbeam” Lazor, “Stormin” Norman Robinson and his brothers, “Rowdy” Rick Stone, “Fast” Frank Watson, Ivan “The Terrible” Blacka, “Pistol” Pete Atwater, Tommy “Gator” Sephton, Joey Sephton, Tuff McBride, and many more.

A large group of former Canadian racers are making the trek down including National Champions Lightning Len Dillon, John Kehoe, and Aaron Hesmer. Bonsignore, Lazor, Watson, Blacka, Tommy Sephton and McBride will be inducted into The East Coast Hall of Fame on Saturday evening, and prior to the races as this year’s inductee class. Some of the legends may take to the track for some exhibition laps, including retired California great and two-time US Open winner Jimmy Sisemore from Woodland, Calif. Former Northern California star Devin Defreece and other friends are traveling in support of the event too!

The races blast off at 7 p.m. Saturday night for Round One, and 6 p.m. for the Finals on Sunday. There will be a vintage memorabilia display, souvenir programs detailing the 50-year history, and the live music by Wreckless Marci, who will be playing after the Main event on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Monday at noon would be used as a rain date possibly, if needed.

More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.