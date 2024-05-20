Endicott man charged with animal cruelty

On April 24, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey W. Wike, age 63, of Endicott, N.Y., for the charge of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

These charges resulted from an investigation into an incident where it was found that Wike shot a companion animal in the head with a firearm.

Wike was arrested and arraigned in CAP court by Justice Patrick Hogan and released on his own recognizance. He is to appear in the Town of Owego Court at a later date.