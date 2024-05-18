OA and the School Budget; 2024-2025 School Budget, Capital Project, and Board of Education Election voting taking place May 21

During the April 22 Board of Education meeting, the board gave the green light to the 2024-2025 budget.

The following is a breakdown of the School District’s financial overview for the upcoming academic year:

Total Revenue Budget: $57,879,272, a 1.94% uptick from the previous year.

Total Expense Budget: Aligned with the revenue at $57,879,272, ensuring a balanced budget.

Total State Aid: Rings in at $31,568,630, making up 1.66% of the total revenue budget.

Property Tax Levy: Stands at $18,256,427, comprising 1.99% of the total revenue budget.

Reserves / Fund Balance: $30,000 (used for workers compensation tail claims)

In a press release from a spokesperson for the OA School District, they wrote, “The decision to keep the property tax levy increase below the allowable tax cap of 5.09% underscores the board’s commitment to lessening the burden on taxpayers, while adequately supporting the district’s operations and educational programs. This prudent choice aligns fiscal responsibility with community affordability, especially considering there hasn’t been an increase in the past three years.”

The Annual School Budget Vote and Board Member Election will take place on Tuesday, May 21, from noon until 8 p.m. at two locations based on residency, the Apalachin Elementary School, located at 405 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, and at the Owego Apalachin Middle School, located at 3 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

The release added, “The proposed budget maintains all programs and opportunities, continuing to provide our students with the best educational experience possible while, at the same time, being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.”

To view a digital copy of the Budget Newsletter, visit https://5il.co/2kha6.

Printed copies of the newsletter should arrive in mailboxes soon.

An upcoming Information Session will discuss the proposed budget, capital project proposition, and more. The first meeting was held on May 6, and the next will be a School Budget Public Hearing and Capital Project Information Session, set for Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. in the Board of Education Room, OA District Office.

You can find more information about the proposed School Budget at www.oacsd.org/page/school-budget-information.

If the public has any additional questions, they are encouraged to use the “Let’s Talk” feature on their website, located at www.oacsd.org.