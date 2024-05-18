Reminder: Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center to celebrate 60 years on May 18

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will be celebrating 60 years in the community on Saturday, May 18. The festivities will be held at their 748 State Route 38 facility and begin with a drive thru chicken barbeque from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be a rededication ceremony at noon, and then an open house from 1-2 p.m., followed by the annual membership meeting at 2 p.m.

The fun includes the Center’s inflatables, trampoline, foam block pit, demos, face painting, and more. This is a free event and participants do not need to be a member to participate.

Tickets for the chicken barbeque can be purchased on the Center’s website at www.OwegoGymnastics.com, through Venmo, and in the office. Tickets are $8 for a half chicken.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, dance, Taekwon-do, birthday parties, and more.

For more information on the Open House or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or visit www.OwegoGymnastics.com.