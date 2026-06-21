What’s Happening for the week of June 21, 2026

What’s Happening – Send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

JUNE / JULY

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side-street entrance. Anyone who struggles with a food addiction is welcome. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Spencer Library Board Meeting, third Monday of the month, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month except for August and December, 7 p.m. at the Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month for a dish-to-pass meal, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. Held at 6 p.m. April through September, and at noon October through March.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., 10-11 a.m. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class meets every Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All materials are provided, and new members are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic on the third Monday of each month from 11:30a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Basic Computer Class with Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga Counties, Inc. Meets on the fourth Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Topics include basic computer usage, Windows, Microsoft Office, email accounts, internet usage, and online tasks, basic phone and tablet tips, and more. No cost to attend. Walk-ins are welcome. Call ahead to (607) 778-6406 or email tel.lvbtc@gmail.com for more information.

Drum class on Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m. at Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

MAY 12 to JULY 30

VIVO Class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join live, small-group fitness classes to improve strength, balance, and mobility, designed for older adults. Class size is limited. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

JUNE 1 to AUGUST 31

Summer Reading Program at the Spalding Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Register by visiting and clicking on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Children can earn free books, McDonald’s Happy Meal coupons, and prizes. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at (570) 888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.

JUNE 19 and 20

Strawberry Festival – “Sweet Liberty” – Downtown Owego. The block party begins Friday at 5 p.m. and concludes with fireworks. Saturday begins with a parade at 9:30 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. There will be over 20 bands, food, vendors, children’s entertainment, and much more. Visit www.owego.org and click on the strawberry to learn more.

JUNE 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Summer Trap 8-week League, Mondays beginning at 4 p.m. Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For information call (607) 657-2702.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation: Bald Eagles, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Nature based educator Tom Tasber will discuss the eagle’s “natural” history, as well as its “historic” and “historical” timeline, with an emphasis on New York. Free and open to all.

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Teen Craft: Polymer Clay Covered Tin, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week, they will be making polymer clay-covered tins. For grades six through 12.

Game Adventure Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The tabletop gaming club meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays. They are currently engaged in a D&D campaign. Please contact the library at (570) 888-7117 if you are interested in joining. Game Adventure Club is for adults and children ages 13 and up.

JUNE 23

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community, along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

Teddy Bear’s Picnic, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Moyer Park Pavilion, Candor. Story hour will be taking a break until they return to the Candor Library on July 14. Also, remember that the Summer Reading Program will also be happening during July and August.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Science Heroes, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Threads Knitting/Crocheting Club, Tuesdays 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on.

JUNE 24

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

International Cuisine Day featuring Taste of the Mediterranean, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious lunch featuring Greek chicken and potatoes, a side dish, dessert, and a beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required by Wednesday, June 17. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

Stop in for Messy Art Day, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Be sure to wear your paint clothes. All ages are welcome to attend.

JUNE 25

Stuffy Town Adventure, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 26

Meditation with Ed Valentin, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. Free guided session. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

Depot Friday Night Series features Donna and The Stoutmen, 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Join us for Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This week they will read unicorn stories and play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

JUNE 26 and 27

Coburn Library Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street, Owego. This is a FREE-WILL offering sale, so you are able to select as many titles as interest you, and leave what you feel is a fair offering. Please also bring your own bags and/or boxes.

JUNE 27

10th Army Mountain Division U.S. Army Band from Fort Drum, 1-3 p.m., Newark Valley Depot, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be available. Sponsored by the Newark Valley Historical Society.

The Hunger Games, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Special Community Youth Theater in partnership with the Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library, 11 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Drop in for Free Build, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

JUNE 29

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 30

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lindsey is a certified yoga and fitness instructor. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and/or floor movement in Newark Valley.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among children and adolescents ages 12-18. Cost is $30 and includes the digital manual. All community members, parents, professionals, and teachers are welcome to attend. Class is limited to the first 15 attendees. Call (607) 687-5333 or email mkresge@tiogaopp.org to register.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Threads Knitting/Crocheting Club, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on.

JULY 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 2

Deal Me In Card Games: Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 3

Depot Friday Night Series with Greg Neff, 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will hear music from the 60s and 70s. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Senior First Friday Program – Revolutionary Trivia and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

JULY 6

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 7

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 8

Smithboro Cemetery Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2095 St. Rt. 17C, Barton. Open to interested parties. Board vacancies will be addressed if needed, and any voting on cemetery matters will occur. Smithboro Cemetery operates by donations; anyone interested can send donations to the Smithboro Cemetery Association at the aforementioned address.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 9

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Ryan the Bug Man, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.

JULY 10

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Depot Friday Night Series features the Little Big Band, 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will enjoy hearing swing, doo wop, rock, and pop. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

JULY 11

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 45, S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. Use exit 49 off I-86.

Chess Club Meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. It will be held in the Eva Thomas Room, located on the 2nd floor. Chess games, instruction, and discussion are available.

JULY 13

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 16

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey.

Family Night – The Great Dinosaur Detectives, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Depot Friday Night Series features Rick Pedro, performing ragtime, patriotic, and modern classics from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

JULY 20

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 21

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime: 10:30ca.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 22

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – REPCO Reptiles, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 24

Depot Friday Night Series features Pat Kane and West o’Clare performing traditional Irish music from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

JULY 25

Depot Friday Night Series features Randy Meritello and the Hop City Hellcats, 6-8 p.m. (note the earlier time) on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. Guests will enjoy the band’s blend of vintage country and blues. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 11 to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 27

Mahjong: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 28

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Depot Friday Night Series with the JazzHappens Band performing dixieland, blues, and jazz from 7-9 p.m. on the Depot Stage, 1 Depot St., Newark Valley. There is free admission, and the doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Deal Me In Card Games: 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Family Night – Library Carnival, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JULY 31

Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration, drop in from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 4

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 5

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 6

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 11

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 12

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 13

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.

AUGUST 18

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 20

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 25

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

AUGUST 26

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 1

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 2

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 3

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 8

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 9

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 10

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 15

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 16

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 17

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 22

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 23

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 24

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 29

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

SEPTEMBER 30

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 7

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER 4

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

Spencer-Van Etten School District Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 2

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.