Congratulations Graduates!

[By Wendy Post]

On Thursday, June 18, close to 170 students at Owego Free Academy took their final step away from their high school journey, graduating as the Class of 2026. Leading up to it, and on Monday, a handful of graduating seniors continued their tradition with a celebratory car parade. Fire officials and emergency service agencies escorted the group, and local residents cheered them along their travels from Apalachin to the Owego Free Academy complex.

Students from around the county also attended this weekend’s Strawberry Festival. Marching band participants, Making the Band members, youth volunteering at various stations or assisting with the parade lineup, and others from the graduating class received a great send-off to their next adventure.

And be sure to check out our graduation pages inside this week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.