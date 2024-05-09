Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I made you look twice right? Yes, I am a dog. Gail is helping a friend find me a good home. Here is my story.

I was adopted by a man that kept me outside day and night and beat me; I am in a safe place now. I am a 5-year-old pittie mix who has been spayed and had all my shots. I need my nails trimmed. I went once and did okay.

I have been with my foster mom now for six months living with two little dogs and a cat. I share my bed with the little ones. I really like to be around people and give them kisses. I walk well on a leash and listen to what I am told.

I don’t like it when people yell or fight. Loud noises scare me, because my first owner yelled at me all the time to shut up.

So, if you love dogs, especially one who loves to be near you and lick you, then I am the dog for you. I have to find a new place to live now because my foster mom is out of a job and I eat more than she can afford, and she lives in a small apartment.

I would love a fenced in yard to run and play, and kids who would play fetch with me. I am not FREE. You will be screened carefully with references needed for vet care.

If interested, call Traci at (607) 779-8910 or leave her a text about me, Luna.