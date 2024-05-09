Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to Host Decision-Making Day

Are you prepared to make important decisions about your future? Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced Decision Making Day, featuring local attorney Greg Catarella, Esq., is scheduled for May 10, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Decision Making Day offers attendees the opportunity to gain insight on the importance of advanced healthcare decision-making and key legal documents that shape end-of-life care and estate planning.

Local attorney Greg Catarella, Esq., recognized for his expertise in elder law and estate planning, will lead an informative session regarding wills, living wills, powers of attorney, health care proxies, and do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders.

“This program offers an invaluable opportunity for individuals to gain the tools they need to make informed decisions about their well-being and estate planning,” said Christine Shaver, director of program operations at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

Whether you’re considering end-of-life planning for yourself or a loved one, Decision Making Day provides the resources and support you need to navigate these important decisions with confidence.

This program is free to the public, but reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.