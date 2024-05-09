Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On April 23, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mandy Hall, age 40 of the Town of Owego, on a Bench Warrant issued by the Town of Owego Court. Hall was brought to the Tioga County Jail Division, where she was arraigned through CAP Court with Justice Hogan and released on her own recognizance with a future appearance at the Town of Owego Court.

On April 11, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan S. Harris, age 50 of Owego, N.Y., following a traffic stop on Ross Street in the Village of Owego. Following an investigation, Harris was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Harris was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Harris was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Owego Court on May 21, 2024.

On April 11, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn M. Dawson, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., following a traffic stop on Ross Street in the Village of Owego. Following an investigation, Dawson was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Dawson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Dawson was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Owego Court on May 21, 2024.

On April 22, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie H. Van Dyke, age 44 of Athens, Pa., following a traffic stop on W. River Road in the Town of Nichols. Following an investigation, Van Dyke was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Van Dyke was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Nichols Court on May 15, 2024.

On April 10, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan A. Miller of Berkshire, N.Y. for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated. This charge resulted from an investigation into a property damage motor vehicle crash in the Town of Newark Valley. During the investigation it was found that Miller was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Miller was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Newark Valley Court at a later date.

On April 24, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Hubbard, age 31 of Endicott, N.Y., following an investigation of a motor vehicle accident on State Route 38 in the Town of Newark Valley. It was determined that Hubbard was impaired by drugs and was charged with Aggravated DWI with child-first offense, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Hubbard was processed at the Tioga County Jail and was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Newark Valley Court on April 9, 2024. The New York State Police, Maine EMS, Campville EMS, and Tioga County Office of Emergency Services assisted the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on scene.