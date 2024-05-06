Daffodil festival met with clear skies, and then rain

On Saturday, April 27, the Village of Candor celebrated with their annual Daffodil Festival, which takes place at the ball field and around town. Guests that arrived in the morning for the event found clear skies; and with over 100 vendors, there was a lot of ground to cover. And although the rain arrived by early afternoon, many continued to stroll the grounds with umbrellas and others browsed the vendor tents, where they could stay warm and dry.

And although we don’t have an attendance count, this year appeared to draw a good crowd, with limited parking found for the event. The festival even had golf cart shuttles from the American Legion that were assisting with transportation from their Spencer Road facility, and helping with overflow parking.

The bands performing had plenty of cover, and there were several food vendors on hand, offering Taco’s, burgers, veggie options, and more.

To view more photos from the event, visit The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.