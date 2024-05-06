Daffodil festival met with clear skies, and then rain

Daffodil festival met with clear skies, and then rainOrganizers work hard on raffles during Candor’s Daffodil Festival, held last Saturday in Candor, N.Y. And of course Nancy King is recognizable each year in her daffodil attire. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert May 6, 2024

On Saturday, April 27, the Village of Candor celebrated with their annual Daffodil Festival, which takes place at the ball field and around town. Guests that arrived in the morning for the event found clear skies; and with over 100 vendors, there was a lot of ground to cover. And although the rain arrived by early afternoon, many continued to stroll the grounds with umbrellas and others browsed the vendor tents, where they could stay warm and dry.

Candor’s own Dick Zavatto, a hardworking community member. (Photo by Wendy Post)

And although we don’t have an attendance count, this year appeared to draw a good crowd, with limited parking found for the event. The festival even had golf cart shuttles from the American Legion that were assisting with transportation from their Spencer Road facility, and helping with overflow parking.

Ghost Train performs during the Candor Daffodil Festival. (Photo by Wendy Post)

The bands performing had plenty of cover, and there were several food vendors on hand, offering Taco’s, burgers, veggie options, and more.

A hard working volunteer. (Photo by Wendy Post)

