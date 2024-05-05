What’s Happening for the week of May 5, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Storytime Tuesday and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 22 to JULY 15

GriefShare Support Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

MAY 6

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

Senior Series: North Penn Legal Services – Elder Law, Spalding Memorial Library, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

MAY 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veteran, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 8

Athens Senior Citizens will celebrate Mother’s Day at Fortune Buffet at noon, Elmira Street, Sayre. Guests are welcome.

Kids Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will make squish painted butterflies and more! All ages invited.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 9

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., The Little Liar by Mitch Albom, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewitt Hill Rd., Berkshire.

MAY 10

Karaoke with Tommy D, 7 to 11p.m., VFW Downstairs, Main Street, Owego. Free

Decision Making Day featuring local attorney Greg Catarella, Esq., 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about Mother’s Day. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

Decision Making Day with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Registration is appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call 607-687-4120 for more information.

MAY 11

Dinner and Music with Valley Harmony, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Spring Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, 7151 Route 38, Newark Valley. Outdoor spots are available by emailing to nvfdaux1955@gmail.com. Sign up by April 27 for $25 a spot. Presented by the NV Fire Department Auxiliary.

Bluebell Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead, Route 38, Newark Valley. Free event includes a walk on the nature trail to visit the Virginia bluebells, a story walk and scavenger hunt sponsored by the Tappan-Spaulding Library, there will be craft projects, family-friendly games, and guild demonstrations. Food and beverages will be offered for sale. Donations appreciated. Visit nvhistory.org for more information.

Speedsville Community Hall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 13 Speedsville Commons, Berkshire. Food available.

Yard Sale at the Newark Valley Depot, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Bring donated items May 10, 12 to 4 p.m. For an item pick-up, call (607) 642-9516. For more information, visit www.nvhistory.org.

Free Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome.

MAY 12

Mothers Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Owego Moose Lodge 1595, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is a $15 donation, and pre-sale tickets (advised) are available at the Lodge. Takeout or eat in under the pavilion. Tickets will be sold until gone.

MAY 13

Monday lunch, 11:30 a.m. at the Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Serving ham, potatoes, and green beans.

Takeout Meal, pick up between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Meal will be Chicken and Biscuits with two sides and a dessert for $12. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Senior Series: Learn about Elderwood, Spalding Memorial Library, 1:30-3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Mammo on the Move” Mammography Van, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Call (607) 798-5723 to schedule an appointment.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

MAY 14

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislative meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 16

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols. Open to all.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

MAY 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour, The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. presentation will begin at noon, Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Call (607) 687-4120 or email info@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MAY 18

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Community Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. The Latimer Lee Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Round and Square Dance will take place from 3-5 p.m. with Daniel Frost. There will be vendors, free admission, a chicken BBQ, and much more.

Benefit Concert with Jacob Gilpin from 3 to 5 p.m., Rukus from 5 to 8 p.m., and Porchlight Profit closes out the night at 8 p.m., Locust Haven, 396 Locust Rd., Gillett, Pa. The cost is $20 per ticket. For more information, call Amanda at (570) 529-7304 or Simply Terrie’s at (570) 596-3160. Bring your own seating.

Chicken BBQ Fundraiser, pick-up is between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1189 Spencer Rd., Candor. The cost is $15 each, and presale tickets are available now. Contact a member or call Patti at (607) 760-7551. The Candor Historical Society and MisFitz Motorcycle Club are teaming up together for this joint fundraiser.

“Fred’s Frolic” Black Powder Encampment, 12 to 4 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead (Shooting Range and Maple Grove) Newark Valley. Open to the public, $5 per person. There will be knife and tomahawk throwing, muzzleloaders, blacksmithing, and period attire. Visit nvhistory.org for more information.

MAY 18 and 19

Valley Chorus presents “The Eras” Spring Concert at the Keystone Theater, Towanda, Pa., on Saturday at 7 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Waverly High School.

MAY 19

Campville Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Campville Fire Station, 6153 NY-17C, Endicott. Good will donation.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program – Michelle Knuepfer, naturalist and program specialist from Waterman Conservation Education Center will give a presentation on Aquatic Macro-invertebrates (bugs that live in the water), 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Free, open to all.

The Tioga Central Music Department Free Concert, 1 p.m., United Methodist

Church Sanctuary, Main Street, Tioga Center. Hosted by the TC Senior Citizens Club.

MAY 22

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before May 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

MAY 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 24

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 or email info@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 1

Shady Strong ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bement Billings Farmstead, 9241 Rt. 38, Newark Valley. The cost is $10 for adults; ages 12 and under are free.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

JUNE 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

JUNE 8

CHARITY Kids Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Hosted by the Apalachin, Whittemore Hill, and Little Meadows UMCs, there will be games (25 cents each), prizes, food, special events such as Pie the Pastor, music, a Silent Auction and much more. Call (607) 239-2547 for more information.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 5

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.