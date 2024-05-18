Sideways Spencer to Victory at Champion Opener

By Jason Bonsignore —

Champion Speedway decided at the last minute to try and kick off its 50th Season a week earlier than originally planned and it proved to be the right decision as a huge turnout of competitors showed up for the Patrick Ahlund Spring Classic, along with a larger than expected, with the overcast weather, spectator crowd. Nearly 40 Speedway racers, including 11 Junior riders, plus 28 ATV’s, had the pits full on May 4.

The track staff ran all those races in exactly three hours, and the program concluded at 10:30 p.m. The last 20 minutes of events, including the features, ran in the rain, which made for a different type of traction than normal for most. Despite the heavy downpour, the track remained race-able, with a slick inside and heavy outside.

In Division two, newcomer Albert Smith, in his second season, came all the way from the 60-yard line to pass the Red Rooster, Brian McManamon, on the last lap for the win. Rooster, last season’s Track Points Champion, had also overcome a 40-yard handicap and passed four other riders for second.

In the scratch main, former track champion Spencer Portararo blasted a borrowed JAWA powered bike into the lead and rode the track super fast, as though it were dry conditions.

Casey Donholt, the current track champion from last season, made a good start but slid out and fell and was officially credited with fourth, as he got up and finished.

Former 5-time track Champion Adam ‘The Missile’ Mittl made a solid start and followed Portararo around but could not overtake the Justice Brothers / Harman Boyz Racing / Cloud 9 / Tanks Auto / Joe V’s Auto Repair sponsored rider, and Portararo took home his first ever Ahlund Spring Classic, which honors the former Canadian / Swedish rider and friend who was killed in an auto accident in 2003 in Sweden.

Mittl was second. Young Levi The Hornet Harris of Windsor took third, overall. Caleb Stewart of Apalachin was fifth.

Champion ran again on Saturday, May 11, before taking a week break prior to its HUGE 50th Anniversary Celebration and Outlaw US Nationals, set for May 25 and 26. Current and former star riders are coming from all over the Country and Canada for it, and Wreckless Marci will perform on Saturday after the races along with special hall of fame inductions and vintage displays; it promises to be a great weekend!

For more information, visit www.eastcoastspeedway.com.

May 4 Results

1. Spencer Portararo, 2. Adam Mittl, 3. Levi Harris, 4. Casey Donholt, 5. Caleb Stewart.

D-2: 1. Albert Smith, 2. Brian McManamon, 3. Chloe Scnurr, 4. Kenny Dahlin, 5. Scott Vargo.

D-3: 1. Hunter Wagner, 2. Cody Pierce, 3. Zach Ostrander, 4. Chris Hulbert, 5. Austin Carlsson, 6. Adam Mittl Jr.

Jr D-1: 1. Cody Pierce, 2. Lilly Cornell, 3. Joel Farwell, 4. Macoley Saunders.

Jr D-2: 1. Kabriel Howard, 2. Jake Kilmer, 3. Jenson Pierce, 4. Gracie Bailey, 5. Mikki Card.

Dirt Bikes: 1. Gracie Bailey, 2. Ashtin Palmo, 3. Macoley Saunders.

Trikes: 1. Chase Archilbald, 2. Harland Franklin, 3. Zachery Schultz.