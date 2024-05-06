Photo: Hiawatha Soccer Team wins Championship Game at 434 Sportsplex

Pictured, front row from left, are Chandler Serfass, Adam Harvey, Nolan Whigham, Slade Kizcek, and Ben Schecter. In the back row, from left, are Coach Ben Robinson, Lincoln Baker, Theo Robinson, Cooper Gilbert, Colby Cordero, Kaden Kacmar, and Declan Orr. (Photo by Wendy Post)
May 6, 2024
Last Friday, April 26, the Hiawatha Soccer Team from the U12 Division, Red Bulls 1, won their Championship Game at the 434 Sportsplex.
The team poses for a photo with their championship medals. (Photo by Wendy Post)
