Photo: Hiawatha Soccer Team wins Championship Game at 434 Sportsplex

Hiawatha Soccer Team wins Championship Game at 434 SportsplexPictured, front row from left, are Chandler Serfass, Adam Harvey, Nolan Whigham, Slade Kizcek, and Ben Schecter. In the back row, from left, are Coach Ben Robinson, Lincoln Baker, Theo Robinson, Cooper Gilbert, Colby Cordero, Kaden Kacmar, and Declan Orr. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert May 6, 2024

Last Friday, April 26, the Hiawatha Soccer Team from the U12 Division, Red Bulls 1, won their Championship Game at the 434 Sportsplex.

Hiawatha Soccer Team wins Championship Game at 434 Sportsplex

The team poses for a photo with their championship medals. (Photo by Wendy Post)

 

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Photo: Hiawatha Soccer Team wins Championship Game at 434 Sportsplex"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*