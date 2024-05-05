Gifts and more at Black Cat Gallery

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Black Cat Gallery is celebrating 14 years in the historic district of downtown Owego, N.Y. Located at 214 Front St., the gift shop offers one-of-a-kind pieces, all made by local and regional artists and craftspeople.

Black Cat Gallery has been supporting artists and craftspeople since 2010. Sixteen artists were featured when the store first opened; fast-forward to today and the charming gallery and gift shop sells the artwork of more than 40 artists.

Owner Janelle Malia remarked, “Some artists have been here since the beginning,” and added, “We are an incubator for new artists.”

Malia delights in how her business has flourished, and enjoys displaying the work of so many diverse and talented artists. In turn, those artists are thrilled to have the platform available to sell their pieces.

Malia further shared, “Every visit to Black Cat Gallery is a new experience, and the artwork here is always new and changing.”

Malia has owned the business for more than ten years, and has run the business for 14. Early on, Donna Townsend shared ownership with Malia for a short time, and today remains an active artist and craftsperson.

Back in 2010 when brainstorming the perfect name for the shop, Malia pondered it for some time, and then almost instantaneously it clicked. Her black cat, Miss Kitty, happened to meander across the kitchen table at her home one day, which sent a subtle hint. Black Cat was born.

Whether you’re shopping for a special occasion such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, a birthday or anniversary, a teacher’s gift or at the holiday season, Black Cat Gallery offers distinct gifts for every occasion and everyone.

Customers will enjoy browsing every nook and corner of the shop, and where you’ll find a vast assortment of treasures.

Strawberry ware, and just in time for the Strawberry Festival in Owego, slated for June 14 and 15 in downtown Owego and on June 13 with a Rock n Run at Hickories Park, will immediately catch your eye. You’ll find strawberry water bottles, a collection of Strawberry Field pottery mugs, and other strawberry-inspired items.

Malia noted, “And perfect for Mother’s Day, stop by to see the new sweet teddies, and a glass heart etched with ‘I Love You.’”

Another lovely Mother’s Day item, Malia suggested pretty little snap purses in colorful leather. But whatever your taste, you’re sure to find a gift for that special someone, or even yourself.

Functional art, Malia explained, is a popular find at the store. From tee shirts and onesies for little ones with heartwarming designs, to stickers, pins and mugs for every taste, functional art is appropriate for everyday use. Also browse hand-crocheted and knitted products, among other textiles.

Needle felting items found at Black Cat are truly unique. A type of dry felting that predates spinning and weaving, the needle felting items feature the work of an artist who has embellished felt vessels to resemble animal faces or human-like characters.

Some artists with products on display at Black Cat have been creating for years, such as a local artist who makes beeswax candles and sculptures. The beeswax products are long lasting and remain aromatic for years. Be sure to find the homemade honey and whimsical butterflies nearby.

You’ll also find products created by a contemporary fine artist who works with acrylics and alcohol ink, original paintings in pastel and framed in stunning antique frames by another local artist, and even throw rugs and canine placements made from repurposed blue jeans and other materials.

Malia also made mention of a book near-and-dear to her heart, and on sale at Black Cat entitled “Dogs in Coats”, by Mary Louise Kelly and illustrated by Jenn Sargent. Malia said customers who are dog lovers will enjoy the book about dogs going to the dog park, and so fitting for Owego.

Be sure to set aside plenty of time when you visit Black Cat Gallery. With so many artists, there is so much to see!

And as one artist noted, “These kinds of shops are the best place to discover local artists in your community.”

For more information, call the Black Cat Gallery at (607) 687-5550, or visit them at www.blackcatgalleryowego.com. You can also find them on social media.