Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 11, 2024, property located at 85 Bliven St., Village of Nichols, from Linda Cass to Tyler and Brooke Stroble for $96,000.

On April 12, 2024, property located at 4 Maple Ave., Village of Spencer, from James and Lisa Bruxey to Lisa Bruxey for $124,000.

On April 12, 2024, property located at 768 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Susan Vanderpool to James Volkmar and Frances Rose for $77,500.

On April 15, 2024, property located at 6953 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Susan Parson By Agent and Robert Swinnich As Agent to DHS Family Enterprises LLC for $45,000.

On April 15, 2024, property located at 387 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Big Foote’s Sporting LLC to Express Business Logistics LLC, Greenwood Printing LLC for $595,000.

On April 15, 2024, property located at 469 Pennsylvania Ave., Village of Waverly, from Colin Payne-Rogers to Deborah Irons for $200,000.

On April 15, 2024, property located at 744 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Steven Wells to Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District for $145,000.

On April 16, 2024, property located at 1471 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Kenneth Jones to Holly Barrows and Brian Arnold for $127,659.

On April 16, 2024, property located at 11 New St., Town of Owego, from Diane Kelley to Lonnie Lowe and Pamela Tyler-Lowe for $25,000.

On April 16, 2024, property located at Popple Hill Road, Lot 5, Town of Richford, from East Stream Associates to Steven and Allicia Taddeo for $26,000.

On April 16, 2024, property located at 160 S. Main St., Village of Nichols, from Daniel Eschenburg to Wendy Lantz for $53,000.

On April 16, 2024, property located at 5 N. Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Tyler and Trisha Brockoff to Donald Seelye Jr. for $185,500.

On April 17, 2024, property located at 630 Lawrence Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Yvonne Milicic to Stephanie Kinsey for $234,840.

On April 17, 2024, property located at 234 Main St., Village of Owego, from Cheri Roys to Patrick Dacquel Aranas and Melissa Stroyer for $267,800.

On April 18, 2024, property located at 47 New St., Town of Owego, from Robie Rentals Inc. to Haily Zupancic for $162,000.