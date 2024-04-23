Explore Owego’s newest outdoor adventure destination; Owego Row ‘N Ride to host Grand Opening event on April 24

Owego Row ‘N Ride invites the community into the outdoors on April 24 as they host the grand opening of a new venture, nestled in the heart of the Susquehanna River Valley. As the latest addition to Tioga County’s vibrant outdoor scene, Owego Row ‘N Ride is set to evolve the way residents and visitors experience the natural beauty of the region.

The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience, firsthand, the thrill of the water through kayaks and canoes and the historic charm of the village and its trails by bike. Owego Row ‘N Ride also equips visitors with an on-site snack shack and anglers with a bait shop, ensuring each outing is met with enjoyment and a deep appreciation for outdoor adventure.

This family-friendly grand opening will start at 4 p.m. at their location at 690 NY-17C in Owego and will kick off with a Tioga County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by river tours, musicians, food trucks, photographers, and balloon and face painting artists.

“Owego Row ‘N Ride is more than just a small business,” said founder and Tioga County native Ariel Henneman, adding, “It is a gateway to adventure and an invitation to exercise, all while you make memories in America’s favorite small town.”

To learn more, visit www.owego-row-n-ride.odoo.com, email to OwegoRowNRide@gmail.com, or call (607) 444-5457.