Three killed in Riverside Drive crash

By JOHNNY WILLIAMS —

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Three people were killed during the early morning hours of Tuesday when their vehicle crashed along Riverside Drive in Athens Township.

On Tuesday afternoon, Athens Township Police issued the following statement: “Athens Township Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident at 2:39 a.m. on Riverside Drive (north of the Sayre Bridge) in Athens Township. Investigation so far determined that a Nissan sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and lost control.”

The statement from the Athens Township Police continued, “The vehicle left the west side of the roadway and struck a truck parked off the roadway killing all three of the adult occupants. Identity of the occupants will not be released pending notification of next of kin.”

Police released no new information Wednesday. However, the crash occurred just south of a sunken portion of Riverside Drive, prompting residents to express concerns on the safety of that part of the road.

On Wednesday, a PennDOT spokeswoman acknowledged that the dip in the road is part of an embankment failure with gradual settlement.

“The area was previously patched in 2015,” she said. “However, additional settlement has occurred over this past winter.”

The spokeswoman also noted that new patchwork would be done in the area on Saturday, weather permitting. Additionally, a 150-foot stretch of Riverside Drive is expected to be repaved by May 4, and local PennDOT crews will be monitoring the movement of the roadway on a weekly basis, she said.

She added that the posted speed limit on Riverside Drive remains 40 MPH. Police noted in their initial statement that the crashed vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

More will be reported on this story as it develops.