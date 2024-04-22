Memorial Day Owego 2024 welcomes community participation 

On Memorial Day 2024, recognized on May 27, Tioga County will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in recognition of our 174 Fallen Heroes, and an additional 500 from the Civil War.

Owego has not forgotten for 132 years because of its commitment from veterans, schools, businesses, church congregations, civic groups, scouts, and our patriotic citizens.

The Memorial Day Parade departs from the police station at 10 a.m., and is organized by John Loftus.

Following the parade, which will proceed around the downtown district, a Service of Remembrance Ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse Square.

From dawn to noon, flags will be flown at half-staff at the Memorial thanks to the efforts by Owego’s Department of Public Works.

Memorial Day begins with a broadcast on WEBO from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., and where Matt Lewis will monitor the Reading of Deceased Tioga County Veterans buried in 68 cemeteries by Mary Beth Jones and JoAnn R. Walter. Both Jones and Walter will be recognized at the Veterans Memorial for their continual and selfless efforts each year, reading the names of each deceased veteran.

Proud Army Gold Star Mother Barbara Bilbrey will serve as Master of Ceremonies. After 58 years, Jim Raftis is stepping down due to heart issues.

Scouts, volunteers, veterans and families will place “Flags In” at veteran graves over the Memorial Day weekend. The Owego American Legion’s Tom Simons coordinates flag distribution.

Churches are asked to remember Fallen Heroes at their Sunday services.

Feel free to email Jim Raftis at jraftis1@gmail.com with your Memorial Day recommendations.