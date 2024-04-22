Volunteers spring into action at TCRM

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) welcomed volunteers on April 13 for their annual Spring Cleanup event. According to the organization’s Executive Director, Sister Mary O’Brien, “The commitment and hard work of the volunteers made a significant impact on the community, especially for the seniors who were assisted during the cleanup.”

The event, which aimed to beautify the community and assist seniors with yard work and home maintenance tasks was met with enthusiasm from volunteers, despite the rainy weather.

In a press release, TCRM wrote, “Volunteers showed up ready to roll up their sleeves and work tirelessly, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to serving others.

“Though the rain made for less-than-ideal working conditions, the spirits of the volunteers remained high as they worked together to make a positive difference in the lives of our senior community members. Their willingness to persevere through the elements truly embodies the spirit of compassion and community that defines TCRM and the community that so graciously supports the Ministry.”

“The dedication and resilience shown by our volunteers during the Spring Cleanup event exemplifies the true spirit of service and community,” said Sister Mary. “Despite the challenging weather, their selfless efforts have made a profound impact on the lives of those we serve.”

The seniors who benefited from the Spring Cleanup event expressed immense gratitude for the assistance they received. Many of them were deeply touched by the kindness and generosity of the volunteers, and their appreciation serves as a testament to the meaningful impact of community service.

“Our volunteers truly went above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of our seniors,” said Galen Morehead, Outreach Services coordinator at TCRM, adding, “Their dedication and compassion have brought joy and relief to those in need, and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”

TCRM would like to extend a special thank you to all the volunteers that dedicated their time and energy to make the Spring Cleanup event a success. For more information about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities with TCRM, visit www.tcrm.org or follow them on Facebook.