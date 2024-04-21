What’s Happening for the week of April 21, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

APRIL 22 to JULY 15

Grief Share Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. 607-687-3261.

APRIL 22

Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Presentation, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join them to learn more about benefits, services and programs that support veterans. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Bruce Oldfield, professor emeritus at SUNY Broome, will discuss scientific evidence of climate change and global warming, and some of the consequences of inaction on this issue. Free, open to all.

Senior Series: Gannon Insurance, Spalding Memorial Library, 1:30-3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

APRIL 23

Carantouan Greenway Annual Membership Meeting with speaker, 6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, downtown Sayre. RSVP by contacting Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. The public is welcome to attend. Deadline for reservations is April 15. Further details available at carantouangreenway.org.

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

APRIL 24

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register the Tuesday before April 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration is required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Kids’ crafts, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will use bubble wrap to paint cherry blossoms. All ages are invited.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1 to 4 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get affordable and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SCAMO with Lifespan of Greater Rochester, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to learn about different frauds and scams. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

Waverly Senior Social Hour with Meal and SCAMO, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the game will follow. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about sheep. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

APRIL 26 and 27

Berkshire Free Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall, 11 Jewett Hill Rd., Berkshire. There will be books, puzzles, DVDs, and more. Donation prices.

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Campville Methodist Church, 6110 State Route 17C, Endicott. Call (607) 785-0901 for more information.

APRIL 27

Route 434 Highway Cleanup; meet at 9 a.m. at BEAM Electronics on Route 434. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished. For more information, call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.

Community Indoor Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Contact Sue Tripp at (607) 372-7371 or by email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com for more information. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; bring your rummage in and sell it.

Sixth Annual Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person. You can purchase tickets at the Post, or pay be Venmo to @Ahaus. All proceeds benefit Tioga County youth functions.

Chance Auction, hosted by the Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club, Nichols Fire Station, Nichols, N.Y. Doors open at 6 p.m. and drawings begin at 7 p.m.

Punishers Apalachin New York Chapter Custom Guitar raffle benefiting Kevin Miller, 3 to 5 p.m., Waterman’s Café & Tasting Barn, 6172 Rt. 434, Apalachin. Tickets are $10.

APRIL 28

Designer Purse Bingo, 1 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 on the day of the show. Call (607) 972-4612 for tickets.

APRIL 29

Spring Trap League, Mondays beginning at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2702.

The Mark Dubbeld Family at the East Smithfield Federated Church, 11 a.m. during the worship service and again at 6 p.m. for a concert. Corner of Church and Main Streets in East Smithfield, Pa. For more information, visit www.markdubbeld.com.

Senior Series: Bradford County United Way, Spalding Memorial Library, 1:30-3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

APRIL 29 and 30

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Call (607) 687-4120 to register.

MAY 3

The Skies Above: Close and Beyond Art by Mary J. Mack, 5 to 8 p.m. with an Artist Talk at 6 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego.

MAY 4

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 9 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford, N.Y. Purpose of said meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

Square Dancing – Music by Sarah, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per couple or $8 per person. Food is available for purchase.

Children’s Bike Clinic and Festival, 11 a.m., Trout Ponds, Newark Valley. Face painting, bike maintenance, safety skills, and small obstacle tracks.

MAY 6

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 East Tioga St., Spencer.

Senior Series: North Penn Legal Services – Elder Law, Spalding Memorial Library, 1:30-3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

MAY 7

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veteran, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 8

Athens Senior Citizens will celebrate Mothers Day at Fortune Buffet at noon, Elmira Street, Sayre. Guests are welcome.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 9

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewitt Hill Rd., Berkshire.

MAY 10

Karaoke with Tommy D, 7 to 11p.m., VFW Downstairs, Main Street, Owego. Free

Decision Making Day featuring local attorney Greg Catarella, Esq., 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

MAY 11

Dinner and Music with Valley Harmony, 7 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Spring Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, 7151 Route 38, Newark Valley. Outdoor spots are available by emailing to nvfdaux1955@gmail.com. Sign up by April 27 for $25 a spot. Presented by the NV Fire Department Auxiliary.

Bluebell Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bement-Billings Farmstead, Route 38, Newark Valley. Activities include a craft project, family-friendly games, guild demonstrations, Story Walk scavenger hunt, and self-guided bluebell viewing nature walks. Food and beverages will be offered for sale. Donations appreciated.

MAY 12

Mothers Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Owego Moose Lodge 1595, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is a $15 donation, and pre-sale tickets (advised) are available at the Lodge. Takeout or eat in under the pavilion. Tickets will be sold until gone.

MAY 13

Takeout Meal, pick up between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Meal will be Chicken and Biscuits with two sides and a dessert for $12. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Senior Series: Learn about Elderwood, Spalding Memorial Library, 1:30-3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MAY 14

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislative meeting of 2024, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 18

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Community Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. The Latimer Lee Band will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Round and Square Dance will take place from 3-5 p.m. with Daniel Frost. There will be vendors, free admission, a chicken BBQ, and much more.

Benefit Concert with Jacob Gilpin from 3 to 5 p.m., Rukus from 5 to 8 p.m., and Porchlight Profit closes out the night at 8 p.m., Locust Haven, 396 Locust Rd., Gillett, Pa. The cost is $20 per ticket. For more information, call Amanda at (570) 529-7304 or Simply Terrie’s at (570) 596-3160. Bring your own seating.

MAY 18 and 19

Valley Chorus present “The Eras” Spring Concert at the Keystone Theater, Towanda, Pa., on Saturday at 7 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Waverly High School.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 22

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MAY 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 1

Shady Strong ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bement Billings Farmstead, 9241 Rt. 38, Newark Valley. The cost is $10 for adults, and ages 12 and under are free.

JUNE 8

CHARITY Kids Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Hosted by the Apalachin, Whittemore Hill, and Little Meadows UMCs, there will be games (25 cents each), prizes, food, special events such as Pie the Pastor, music, a Silent Auction and much more. Call (607) 239-2547 for more information.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.