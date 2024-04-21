A Pastor’s Thoughts: ‘Let me go’

By Pastor Bill Kohler, pastor, Owego First Baptist Church —

After pastoring for 30 years and officiating 76 funerals you would think the next funeral would be routine. Not if it is your wife to whom you have been happily married for 64 years.

In one second your life drastically changes forever. At that instant as the angels carried her through heaven’s gate I held her, kissed her, and said goodbye for the last time.

Her parting words to me would have been, “I’m happy, no more pain, I’m safely home, now let me go.”

On driving into Owego, sometime later, I prayed, “Lord please give me a sign that Dawn is okay.”

Within one second I came upon the most beautiful rainbow that would rival Noah’s rainbow of promise. Now, six months later, I am learning to readjust living alone in my house. I can cook simple meals, shop for groceries, and enjoy the loving fellowship of my church family every week.

My advice to anyone who is also grieving is to let them go. If you trust in Jesus Christ as your savior, someday you will be together again. Until then, start a new chapter in your life of independence.

(1 Corinthians 2:9) Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor mind perceived, the wonderful things that God has prepared for those who love Him.