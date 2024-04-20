Tioga County Property Development Corporation seeking Requests for Proposal 

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Land Bank) is seeking Requests for Proposal for the redevelopment of a uniquely distressed property at 247 Main St., Owego. The Land Bank is looking to identify qualified developers to improve this property.

Interested applicants must submit plans for the property’s ultimate use, a redevelopment plan and budget, along with other required items.

More information about the condition of the property, along with how to submit proposals can be found on the Land Bank website at www.tiogacountyny.com/programs-agencies/property-developmentcorporation/, and under the “Projects” tab.

It is the Land Bank’s mission to return abandoned properties to productive use throughout Tioga County.

For more information about the Requests for Proposal, contact Brittany Woodburn at (607) 687-8256 or by email to Woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.