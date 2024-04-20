Lecture takes a scientific look at global warming

You might hold firm opinions about global warming, but how much do you know about the science behind it? Bruce Oldfield, professor emeritus at SUNY Broome Community College and retired lecturer at Binghamton University, will discuss the evidence for climate change at the April meeting of the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club.

The program will take place on Monday, April 22, at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott starting at 7 p.m.

“The intent of this presentation is to examine the scientific evidence of the reality of global warming,” says Oldfield. “We will also look at some of the consequences of inaction on this environmental issue.”

The Central United Methodist Church is located at 17 Nanticoke Ave. in Endicott, across from the Cider Mill. The meeting is free of charge and open to everyone.

The Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club is part of the Paddle America Club Program of the American Canoe Association. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org. For questions about the meeting, contact Merrill Douglas by email to mdouglas@stny.rr.com.