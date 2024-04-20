Catholic Charities receives grant for personal care items 

The Tioga Outreach Center of Catholic Charities recently announced the receipt of a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation in the amount of $3,000. This award has been used to purchase an array of necessary personal hygiene products that are currently available to anyone in the community.

The Tioga Outreach Center is located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, and is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

If anyone is interested in the services provided by Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga, or would like more information, contact Patrick at (607) 272-5062 ext. 307.

The mission of CCTT is to support all people in need and advocate for social justice and human dignity in partnership with the Diocese of Rochester and the greater community. CCTT works in partnership with local human service agencies, community coalitions, local faith communities and interfaith groups, addressing gaps in service in a collaborative fashion, to respond to urgent needs of individuals, families, and the community.

In their mission statement, they wrote, “We have a history of helping all those in need with great empathy and compassion.”