Poetry and Reading featuring Christine Gelineau and Robert Mooney at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council recently announced it will present original poetry and prose readings by Christine Gelineau and Robert Mooney on Saturday, April 20, at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m., and all are welcome.

Christine Gelineau is the author of three full-length books of poetry: CRAVE from NYQ Books; the book-length sequence APPETITE FOR THE DIVINE, published as the Editor’s Choice for the Robert McGovern Prize from Ashland Poetry Press and REMORSELESS LOYALTY, winner of the Richard Snyder Memorial Prize, also from Ashland Poetry Press.

Recipient of the Pushcart Prize, Gelineau’s poetry and essays have been widely published in journals and online in venues such as Verse Daily and Rattle. Three of her essays have been cited as Notable Essays in Best American Essays.

Gelineau teaches poetry and creative nonfiction in the Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University, having retired in 2020 from Binghamton University where she taught and served for many years as Associate Director of the Creative Writing Program.

Gelineau lives on a farm in the Susquehanna River valley where she and her husband raise Morgan horses.

Robert Mooney is Co-Founder and Executive Editor at Etruscan Press, named “one of the five best small presses in the country” by Associated Writing Programs (AWP), and is emeritus professor of literature and writing at Washington College, where he directed the O’Neill Literary House creative writing program from 1997 to 2005.

Pantheon Books published Mooney’s novel, Father of the Man, in 2002 and he has published numerous short stories in magazines including the Esquire, Paterson Literary Review, Artful Dodge, MSS, Timbuktu, and others.

He teaches in the Wilkes University low-residency MFA program.

For additional information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.