Masonic Lodge delivers Easter tradition to those in need

This year the Masonic Lodge of Athens, Pa. has, for the eighth year in a row, prepared Easter Baskets for the Athens Methodist Church’s Feed My Sheep Food Pantry to deliver to children in the area that may not otherwise benefit in the Easter traditions of candy.

All together, Rural Amity Lodge #70 of Athens, Pa again prepared 60 baskets.

Lodge members, family, and friends provided contributions for the candy, baskets and wrappings, as well as the assembly.

This effort, as well as others, provides an opportunity for the Lodge to contribute to the community, offer the Feed My Sheep Food Pantry supplies for their service, and most importantly brings a smile to the faces of children.