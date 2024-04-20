April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month; Trigger Warning: Sexual Violence

By Amy Swindler, Counselor / Advocate, A New Hope Center —

The statistics are staggering. When you meet any woman, there’s a 50/50 chance that she has experienced sexual violence in her lifetime. That means that half of all the women whom you’ve met in your life have been sexually assaulted in some way.

Considered another way, this means that half the women at the doctor’s office, at a movie theater, in the grocery store, at your family reunion, have experienced at least some form of sexual violence at least once in her lifetime. Oftentimes more than one.

Are you curious about the statistics for men? How many men would you guess have survived sexual violence in their lifetimes? It’s likely many more than you think. In fact, one in three men are sexual violence survivors. These quoted statistics involve unwanted physical, sexual contact; and for men, this number is likely much higher due to underreporting. Survivors of all sexes and genders often don’t report due to feelings of shame, fear of law enforcement, and fear of repercussions.

For the transgender community, the risk of sexual violence is even higher. Among both trans men and women, the rate is four times higher for sexual assault than cisgender people. Studies show that the identifying sex or gender of the trans person made no difference in the statistics of the sexual assault, as both trans men and trans women experienced sexual violence equally as often.

Among the most vulnerable, our children, sexual violence is also prevalent and insidious. One in five girls and one in 20 boys are victims of child sexual abuse.

So why does sexual violence happen? Sexual violence is not an intense, uncontrollable desire for another person, driven by the heat of passion. Sexual violence is an oppressive act of control and power over another individual. It is a means of dominating another human being, and is an entitled behavior by the abuser, exerted to prove their superiority over another.

It is important to understand that sexual assault is never the fault of the victim. The only person who is responsible for the sexual assault is the perpetrator. Their actions are their own, regardless of whether they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or their childhood upbringing, or being sexually aroused. Abusers abuse because they can, and because they want to.

Any unwanted sexual contact is sexual assault and can be considered a crime. If you are a survivor of sexual violence, free and confidential counseling is available. Contact A New Hope Center at (607) 687-6866. Their 24-hour hotline / text line is always available.