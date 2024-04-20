‘History of Diners’ to be presented at TCHS Museum

On Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will present the History of Diners. The guest speaker will be Michael Engle.

A Math Teacher for over 20 years, Engle currently works at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. Engle has been researching diners for over 20 years, documenting over 1,500 diners, whether they were open, closed or even in museums.

Engle is the co-author of Diners of New York, published in 2008 as a travel book, and Diners of the Great Lakes, which documents the builders and operation of diners in the greater Great Lakes region. He continues to research and visit diners today, always looking for more photographs and more history.

The program is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Donations are graciously accepted.

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego, N.Y. and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (607) 687-2460, visit www.tiogahistory.org, or email to museum@tiogahistory.org or director@tiogahistory.org.