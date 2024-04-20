Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation launches ‘Poet Tree’ contest for youth

In Celebration of Arbor Day on April 26, and National Poetry Month, The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation is sponsoring a “Poet Tree” contest, encouraging school age youth to write a poem celebrating their favorite tree and why it brings them joy.

Submissions for the “Poet Tree” must be made by email to the CHBYF no later than Friday, April 26. First, second, and third place winners will receive gift cards.

For more information, contact Bob Bassett by email to chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.